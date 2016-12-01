Najib receives oaths of loyalty from Umno members

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno permanent chairman Tan Sri Badruddin Amiruldin today led Umno members at the party's annual general assembly to an oath of loyalty to their president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

A short clip of Najib's previous speeches speaking about the party and the rakyat was played on the big screen inside Dewan Merdeka in Putra World Trade Centre before Badruddin got the delegates to their feet.

"Najib, a leader who has been attacked a thousand times, bleed a million times. Allah has bestowed him as a leader, so let's rise and pledge that wherever you go, do not let him stand alone.

"Even if a storm comes, the Malays will never retreat, we will never lose. For our religion, race and Allah, let's defend our president and Umno to our last blood," he said as the crowd echoed him.

"This is proof of how much our president loves Umno and the rakyat," he added.

Najib, moved by the gesture, went up to Badruddin, who was chairing the assembly, and shook his hand.