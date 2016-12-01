Friends of legless Pakistani victim livid at Pakistani High Commission

PETALING JAYA: Friends and colleagues of the Pakistani man who lost his leg in the horrific KL Eco City pedestrian bridge collapse on Wednesday are livid with the Pakistan High Commission in Malaysia for not reaching out to the victim.

The victim, Rais Aman Majidd, 28, is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) here.

Attempts by theSun to speak to the victim proved futile.

A friend of the victim, Ali Malik, 28, who is also a construction worker, expressed his frustration about the whole situation.

"We are disappointed that no one from the High Commission has even made an effort to contact one of their own who is in critical condition," he said, adding he expected the High Commission to act immediately and come to the aid of its own citizen.

"Even Rais' boss came to visit him and see to his needs," he said.

In an immediate response, First Secretary of the Pakistan High Commission in Malaysia, Mian Atif Sharif, told theSun said that they were not aware of Rais' injuries.

"It could be because no one reached out to us," he said.

He did assure however that one of their officers would be sent over to check on the victim.

It is learnt that Rais was a forklift driver and was in his forklift at the time the bridge collapsed, which resulted in him being trapped inside the forklift.

The medical team at the scene had to amputate his left leg to get him out of the rubble.

"We had to beg the medical team not to amputate his leg, we were pleading but they had to do it to save his life," said an unnamed colleague at the hospital today.

Meanwhile, checks by theSun at the UMMC mortuary revealed that the one victim who died in the incident was a 21-year-old Vietnamese man named Tran Xuan Vang.

"His body has yet to be reclaimed but his brother had come to the mortuary," said a source from UMMC.

He said the hospital is awaiting authorisation of the the Vietnamese embassy before the body can be released.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Sharul Othman Mansor, in a statement, confirmed Tran's death and the amputation of Rais' leg in the incident.