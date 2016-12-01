Posted on 1 December 2016 - 06:30pm Last updated on 1 December 2016 - 07:00pm

GEORGE TOWN: The Pesta Pulau Pinang is back for the 2016 edition which marks the 50th year the annual exhibition cum fun fair extravaganza is held.

Pesta senior manager Ahmad Shukri Jamaluddin said he expected more than 6,000 visitors daily since the site in Sungai Nibong opened its doors on Nov 26.

He said there were 161 stalls selling various items including clothes, food, drinks, toys and household items and was sure "there was something for everybody".

Fair-goers can also participate in 25 games including a roller coaster, haunted houses, bumper cars and stall games.

As part of the 50th edition, Shukri said the state has also upgraded the decorative lights to enhance the festive ambiance.

"This year's edition is a special occasion," he told theSun when contacted.

The Pesta was started in December 1970 by then Chief Minister Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu as part of efforts to spur the local economy by showcasing consumer goods and businesses.

Due to the initial success, the event was then moved to nearby Lebuh Macallum where the carnival remained for several years.

As the fair grew in popularity with more businesses participating and increase in visitors, the event moved to a permanent site at Sungai Nibong in 1974 and has been held every December since.

theSun also spoke to several stall operators at the site, adjacent to the Sungai Nibong Bus Terminal, who expressed their hope for good business.

Pesta runs until Dec 31 and is open from 6pm to midnight while the entrance fee is RM3 for adults and RM1 for children below 12.