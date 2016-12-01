KTMB upgrading ticketing system for intercity and ETS on Dec 6

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will carry out upgrading of its Intercity train service and Electric Train Service (ETS) ticketing systems on Tuesday.

KTMB, in a statement today, said the upgrading work would be done round the clock from 12.05am to midnight.

Hence, ticket purchases can only be made manually at the KTMB counters during that period.

"Online transactions will be temporarily closed during that period. Any checking, cancellation or amendment to tickets also cannot be done online on that day.

"Members of the public who wish to travel by the KTM Intercity or ETS train on that day (Dec 6) are advised to purchase their tickets earlier to avoid any incovenience," the statement said.

It said for those who had booked tickets via online, they could print the tickets by Dec 5 (Monday), the latest, to ensure they have valid tickets before getting on the train.

For more information, the public can contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-2267 1200 or visit www.ktmb.com.my. — Bernama