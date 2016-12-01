Landslide: Safety level of affected areas to be known next week

HULU SELANGOR: The decision whether or not the landslide area in Taman Idaman, Serendah and its surrounding areas are safe to be reoccupied by the residents will only be known next week.

Hulu Selangor district officer Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim said the decision would be made after the geophysics team from the Mineral and Geoscience Department completed their investigation and submitted their report to the Works Department (JKR).

The JKR required a comprehensive report on the resistivity survey, soil movement survey, surface water and structural forensic survey before they can allow the residents to return home, he told reporters after visiting the evacuees at Kampung Dato Harun community hall here today.

At present, Mohd Fauzi said temporary restoration work, including the installation of sheet pile and Gabion wall at the site were ongoing.

Over 300 residents were instructed to vacate their houses for safety as the housing areas were declared a red zone following the major landslide which occurred on Nov 26. — Bernama