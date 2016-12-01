Call for gov't to set up Rohingya refugee camp

KUALA LUMPUR: An Umno Perlis leader has asked that the government set up a Rohingya refugee camp in the country in light of the escalating violence against the group in Myanmar.

Che Zaidi Saidin, representing Perlis in the president speech debate, also called on the United Nations (UN) to revoke the Nobel Peace Prize that was awarded to Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in 1991.

"The Rohingyas are being repressed, raped and killed in way that is too violent. No one can remain patient seeing this ethnic cleansing taking place.

"Although I note that we, Malaysia, will not interfere in other Asean nation's internal matters, but in this sort of situation, we shall not remain quiet.

"Hence, we Umno Perlis suggest that a Rohingya refugees camp be established for refugees coming into our country and that Aung's Nobel Peace Prize award be revoked," he said during the Umno general assembly, here, today.

Meanwhile, Che Zaidi has also called on Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to announce candidates for the 14th General Election sooner rather than later, to ensure they are fully equipped and prepared.

"Let the candidates be announced sooner, even if it means telling them personally, so that they can make preparations and be more aggressive in winning the people's hearts.

"I also urge Najib to freeze all members' leaves, including the president himself, until the election, so that we remain focus. We must go down to the ground beginning today," he added.