Losing Felda constituencies means losing the government, delegate reminds party

KUALA LUMPUR: Losing support in constituencies located in Felda areas would spell doom for Barisan Nasional and Umno in the next general election.

Maran division deputy chief Datuk Shahaniza Shamsuddin said the voters in Felda areas nationwide have started to lose confidence in the government for its failure to tackle basic issues involving the community.

"The Felda areas are now facing grave challenges. There is a high possibility that the voters will cast a protest vote if no action is taken to resolve issues that concern them," she said.

"In the last general election, Barisan Nasional won 48 seats and lost 6 seats in Felda settlements. When the opposition can add another 23 Felda seats, that will be the end of BN's ruling era," she said during a debate at the Umno Annual General Meeting at the Putra World Trade Centre.

She said the Felda community were now feeling the pinch due to the increase in cost of living, and were further burdened by the recent shortage of cooking oil in the market.

"Felda is the biggest producer of palm oil, but why are we becoming a laughing stock? The palm trees are right in front of us when we open our house door," she said.