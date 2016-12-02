Mahathir's was great because of Umno members says delegate

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Umno president Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was great because party members were loyal to him during his long tenure, an Umno delegate from Malacca has claimed.

Mustafa Musa said Mahathir was lucky as Umno members during his leadership were loyal and would not betray the party president.

"He (Mahathir) was the Prime Minister for 22 years, his greatness was not because of him, but because of the greatness of Umno members.

"Tun was lucky as during his premiership as party president, all the members were loyalists like Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak," Mustafa said when debating the Umno president's policy's speech during the 2016 Umno AGM held at Putra World Trade Centre here.

Mustafa said Najib, the current Umno president, was unfortunate as some of the party members had lost their principle and betrayed the party leadership.

"Najib is a little unlucky now as some of the member's attitude is akin to Mahathir who is a betrayer to the party," he said.

Mustafa urged all party members to close ranks and give their undivided support to Najib and the Umno leadership to ensure the party and component Barisan Nasional will emerge victorious in the upcoming general election.

"To all the traitors, if you try to hit our president, we will build a solid wall, if you mock our president, that will make us love him even more," Mustafa said.