Robbers flee in chaos after botched robbery (Video)

KAJANG: A gang of robbers who waylaid a sanitation company owner and tried to make off with RM185,000 she had withdrawn from a bank took to their heels when policemen in a patrol car pulled over on spotting the commotion opposite a petrol station in Section 15, Bandar Baru Bangi today.

The policemen were on crime prevention rounds and as they passed the area at about 10.30am, they witnessed three cars the robbers were in blocking the 62-year-old victim's vehicle in the middle of traffic.

Unsure if it was a a robbery in progress or a road accident, the policemen were just about to approach the scene when the robbers spotted the patrol car.

The crooks who were armed with machetes jumped into their vehicles and in an attempt to escape one car was blocked by other vehicles.

Another getaway car became lodged on a road divider when a robber tried to go over it after driving against traffic and crashing into a motorcyclist.

The robber dashed out of the car and took off on foot while the rest are believed to have fled in a third car.

Kajang police chief ACP Othman Nayan said the robbers believed to be at least five of them escaped empty-handed.

He said police recovered a Toyota Hilux and a Proton Persona that were abandoned at the scene by the gang.

He said both cars were reported stolen in Kajang and Seremban.

Othman said the victim later lodged a police report and investigators learnt that she had just minutes earlier withdrawn the RM185,000 from a bank in Bangi to pay her staff their salaries.

He said investigations are ongoing and police are trying to track down the robbers.

A video clip of the incident captured by a bystander went viral today on social media.