Khairul Azwan must prove his mettle, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has identified his deputy as his potential successor.

However, he said that Khairul Azwan Harun will still need to prove his mettle against other potential candidates.

"I have succeeded in training a few capable (successors) to take over from me.

"However, it is up to the delegates and Umno Youth to decide. Of course, I think my deputy is one who is most fit to succeed me," he said in a news conference today after chairing a meeting with the Umno Overseas' Club members.

He also revealed that Khairul Azwan has been reminded "to fight it out" with others who are garnering for the wing's top post.

"I had to fight out with Mukhriz (Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir) and Khir Toyo (former Selangor mentri besar Dr Mohd Khir Toyo).

I had to fight it the second time. I didn't get it on a silver platter. It'll be the same for him – he'll have to fight it out and I've done my best to train him.

"I hope he can succeed me," the Youth and Sports Minister added.

He was responding to a press inquiry if he had any candidates in mind for the post.

Khairy will no longer be eligible to hold the post as he will pass the age of eligibility to be Youth chief by the time of the next assembly.