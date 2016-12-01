Three killed, cameraman hurt in Penang shooting
Posted on 1 December 2016 - 09:31pm
Last updated on 1 December 2016 - 09:40pm
Last updated on 1 December 2016 - 09:40pm
GEORGE TOWN: Three people were killed on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway while an RTM cameraman sustained injuries during a shooting incident.
The three were shot dead while they were in their vehicles while the cameraman is believed to have been hit by a stray bullet during the 7.15pm incident.
Among the three victims, one is believed to be a Datuk.
RTM cameraman Mohd Amirul Amin Amir sustained injuries on his shoulder when he was on a motorcycle with his friend heading to the Pesta Pulau Pinang 2016 event in Sungai Nibong.
He has since been sent to the Penang Hospital for treatment.