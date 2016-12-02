Umno at a crossroads: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: With the next general election looming, Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak warned members it would be a sin if the party ceased to exist in future due to their own complacency and neglect.

Najib, who is prime minister, said Malaysians, especially the Malays and bumiputra, are at a critical crossroads in the history of local politics.

"The national leadership issue is not something that can be taken lightly. I fear that the Malays and the bumiputra are still complacent about this," he said in his policy speech at the 70th Umno annual general meeting at Putra World Trade Centre today.

He said Umno members must realise the electoral challenges ahead were "unprecedented" and one never encountered by the party.

Najib said descendants of Malaysia's current generation would not forgive their previous leaders if Umno's legacy was put to an end.

"Therefore, let us not be neglectful, even for a brief moment, and be reminded that we are facing a challenge that we had never encountered before.

"If Umno was to be buried due to our carelessness, it would definitely be a 'sin' which would not be forgiven by our future generations," he said.

As a party that champions the rights of the Malays, Najib said it would be unimaginable if Umno was shattered into pieces and was no longer present to defend the race.

"What will then happen to our race? ... When the Malays have no place to rely (on), they will stumble and fall, become disgraceful, vagrants, and beggars in their own land," he said.

Najib warned that Islam and the Malay institution in Malaysia would be undermined if DAP was allowed to be in power in the next general election.

He noted Umno has been acting as a shield to deter every attempt by groups posing a challenge to the rights of Islam and the special position of Malays as provided in the Federal Constitution.

Najib, however, stressed that Umno would never sideline the development of other races in the country despite its Malay-based nature in its struggle and ideology.

"Umno, which has led the government since independence, is not only an organisation for Malays and bumiputras, but it has been proven that Umno is inclusive and that it guarantees the importance and rights of other races," he said.

In sending a message of loyalty to party members, Najib said he never left the side of former Umno president-turned-rival Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during turbulent times faced by the party.

"Dr Mahathir, who was once a revered countryman, now has turned his back on the party he used to lead for years," he said, pointing that the former prime minister is working with other opposition parties.

"This is the pinnacle of treachery to Umno, race and his homeland."

Touching on the controversial amendment bill proposed by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to strengthen the syariah court jurisdiction, Najib called on the public not to politicise the issue further.

"It is a private motion that will then be taken over by the federal government. To the non-Muslims, do not worry as they are not subjected to the law and the government is looking into the details so that there would not be double punishment," he assured.