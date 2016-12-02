112 feeder buses for MRT phase 1 route start operating Dec 16

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 112 feeder buses will operate in all 12 stations of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) phase one route from Sungai Buloh to Semantan from Dec 16.

MRT Corp Head of Feeder Bus and Infra Planning, Rudyanto Azhar said commuters only needed to pay RM1 for the feeder bus service.

"A discount of 20% will be given to students, senior citizens, holders of weekly and monthly passes," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said as many as 300 buses are provided as feeder buses being operated in a joint venture between MRT Corp and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad through Rapid Bus.

Another 188 feeder buses would operate according to schedule when MRT is fully completed from Semantan to Kajang on July 31, 2017, he said.

Rudyanto said 26 bus routes going from station to station would be deployed in the first phase with a total distance of 256.3km.

He said three to five buses would be operating on each route with a frequency of 10 minutes each.

"The bus is equipped with comfortable seats, a special room for people with disabilities and security cameras (CCTV) and can accommodate up to 62 passengers at a time," he added. — Bernama