Thailand's crown prince accepts invitation to become new king

BANGKOK: Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, 64, became Thailand's new king on Thursday after he accepted an invitation from parliament to succeed his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in October.

King Bhumibol, 88, was widely loved and regarded as a pillar of stability during decades of political turbulence and rapid development in the Southeast Asian nation.

Prince Vajiralongkorn, who will be known as King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, according to a statement released by the government's public relations department, met Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, president of the National Legislative Assembly, at Bangkok's Dusit Palace.

"I would like to accept the invitation for the benefit of the Thai people," the new king said in a televised statement.

The new king will also be known as Rama X, or the 10th king of Thailand's Chakri Dynasty. — Reuters