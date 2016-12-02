Four men charged with trafficking 13 Vietnamese women

PETALING JAYA: Two male workers at a reflexology centre here pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to six counts of trafficking Vietnamese women for sexual exploitation last month.

Aung Nu, a Myanmar citizen registered with UNHCR and Sin Beng Khoon, 28, a local citizen were jointly charged with committing the offence against the victims aged between 18 and 36 years at Treez Reflexology, No 5-1, Jalan PJS 8/18, Sunway Mentari, here at 10pm on Nov 4.

Judge Manir Mohd Nor allowed both accused bail of RM20,000 with two sureties each and fixed Jan 11 for mention.

In the same court, two men who manned the counter at a massage centre pleaded not guilty to eight counts of trafficking seven Vietnamese women and an Indonesian woman for the same purpose.

Yek Nai Siang, 33, and Chong Jyh Haur, 39, were alleged to have committed the offence against the victims, aged between 21 and 29, at Mentari Zone Aromatheraphy & Foot Reflexology Centre at No 22A, Jalan PJS 8/2, Dataran Mentari here, at 9pm on Nov 26.

The Court granted the same bail of RM20,000 with two sureties each and set Jan 10 for mention.

They were charged under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Atipsom) read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which provides a maximum of 15 years' jail or fine or both, if convicted. — Bernama