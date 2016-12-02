Bieber pal Lil Twist jailed for assault

LIL Twist, the rapper best known as the sidekick of Justin Bieber, was sentenced to a year in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to assault.

The 23-year-old rapper acknowledged that he beat up fellow artist and former child star Chris Massey two years ago at the Los Angeles apartment of the victim's brother, Kyle Massey.

Chris Massey had asked Lil Twist to leave a party and he returned half an hour later with four others as Lil Twist subdued him, kicked him and pummelled him with brass knuckles, prosecutors said.

Lil Twist, whose real name is Christopher Moore, pleaded guilty in court to five counts including assault and robbery.

He was given one year in prison, avoiding a longer term if he went to trial, the Los Angeles district attorney's office said.

Lil Twist had until recently been a constant presence around Bieber, frequently appearing at parties with the onetime teenage star who became notorious for his legal run-ins.

In 2013, Lil Twist was pulled over and arrested for driving under the influence while driving the Canadian singer's Ferrari.

While best known on the celebrity circuit, Lil Twist is signed to rapper Lil Wayne's label Young Money. Lil Twist's songs include Twerk, which features both Bieber and Miley Cyrus. — AFP