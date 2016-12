PETALING JAYA: Heineken Malaysia Bhd has appointed Datuk Seri Idris Jala as its new chairman, succeeding Tan Sri Saw Choo Boon who will retire on Dec 31.

In a filing with the stock exchange, the brewer said Saw, however, will take on the role of adviser of Heineken effective Jan 1, 2017.

Idris is currently the CEO of the Performance Management and Delivery Unit in the Prime Minister’s Department.