Johor Baru to host China fashion business matching and forum

PETALING JAYA: The 2016 China (Southeast Asia) Fashion Business Matching and Forum, which will host 100 manufacturers providing supply opportunities for finished garments, is due to be held in Johor Baru on Dec 6 and 7.

The forum is organised by Asia Apparel Alliance (AAA), whose strategic partners include the world renowned Hangzhou Evergreen Garment Group (Sijiqing) and Guangzhou Baima Market.

The event follows a memorandum of understanding signed in July 2016 between Berjaya Waterfront Sdn Bhd and Foshan City Bureau of Commerce.

The forum sponsored by Berjaya Waterfront looks to, among others, provide the opportunity for fashion wholesalers, retailers and merchandisers of supermarket and hypermarket groups to buy directly from factories in China; and match Chinese manufacturers with local business owners to become distributors for AAA for long-term supply of apparels into the entire Southeast Asia market worth US$60 billion (RM267.7 billion).

A fashion show displaying the latest Korean, European and American fashion styles will be featured, alongside booths set up by fashion manufacturers.

A business talk about AAA’s distributorship platform, Goods & Services Tax and import duty advantages at The Zon, procurement, logistics and e-commerce platforms will be included. There will be a panel discussion by tech sector heavyweights such as Google, MOL Pay and online marketplaces such as Milkadeal, among others.