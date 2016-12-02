Maybank Kim Eng partners Daishin to expand reach in Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank Kim Eng is collaborating with Daishin Securities, one of South Korea’s top tier brokerage firms, to expand its equities footprint in Asia and to provide its clients with access to the South Korean stock market.

Maybank Kim Eng group CEO Datuk John Chong said South Korea’s stock exchange is the sixth largest in Asia and 11th largest in the world by market capitalisation as at end November 2016.

“South Korea is a world leader in consumer electronic products innovation. It is also a key global player in the automotive industry, and Korea Stock Exchange is home to many of these companies. As Asean’s investment bank, we not only bring investments into Asean, we are also constantly seeking out investment ideas and opportunities for our Asean clients within and beyond the region,” he said in a statement.

Maybank Kim Eng currently has the largest equities franchise in Asean and this collaboration will widen its footprint in North Asia.

“Together with our partnerships with Taiwan’s Cathay Securities, Japan’s Mizuho Securities, as well as our presence in Hong Kong, we now have a comprehensive coverage of the key capital markets in Asia. We will continue to pursue this strategy of forming non-equity based alliances with strong partners to expand into new pertinent markets.”

Maybank Kim Eng is the fully-owned investment banking arm of Maybank, one of Asia’s leading banking groups and South East Asia’s fourth largest bank by assets.