Umno General Assembly enters second day

KUALA LUMPUR: The Umno General Assembly which enters its second day is set to continue the debate on the president's policy speech.

The session will begin with Johor delegate Datuk Ayub Rahmat who comes after the six speakers from the states and wings who spoke on the resolution yesterday.

A total of nine more speakers are expected to debate on the resolution before one on economy is brought up.

The assembly sees a gathering of 2,643 delegates,

Among others, the policy speech by Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak yesterday touched on the practice of wala’ and loyalty as a tradition of Umno besides burning the spirit of the party members to prepare for the 14th General Election soon. — Bernama