Raja Muda of Perlis visits Red Mosque in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix), who is leading a Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) delegation on a fact-finding mission to Sri Lanka, visited the Jami Ul-Alfar Mosque here last night.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is also Chancellor of UniMAP, handed over a contribution of US440 to T.M. Ameer Sultan, President of the Board of Trustees of the mosque, in his capacity as the President of the Perlis Islamic Affairs and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs).

Accompanying Tuanku Syed Faizuddin on the visit to the mosque, also known as the Red Mosque, were Malaysian High Commissioner fo Sri Lanka Wan Zaidi Wan Ismail and UniMAP Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Zul Azhar Zahid Jamal.

Besides T.M. Ameer, they were also greeted by the vice-president of the mosque board of trustees Harris Anver and treasurer Jaafar Ali Farook.

The Jami Ul-Alfar Mosque was built with contributions from traders and merchants from southern India.

The original two-storey building of the mosque has four teak pillars. A six-storey extension building was added in 2010.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin and his entourage arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The fact-finding mission also includes visits to leading institutions of higher learning in Sri Lanka. — Bernama