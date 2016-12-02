Former KL CID Chief ordered to enter defense over RM1m undeclared commissions

Posted on 2 December 2016 - 09:50am Last updated on 2 December 2016 - 11:11am

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court has ordered former Kuala Lumpur CID chief Datuk Ku Chin Wah to enter his defence for failing to declare the acquisition of commissions amounting to almost RM1 million, three years ago.

In his decision, Sessions Judge Sohaini Alias said the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case against the accused.

Sohaini also allowed the prosecution to amend the charge to include the word "knowingly".

According to the original charge, Ku, 58, was charged with failing to comply with the prosecutor’s term of notice under Section 49(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (AMLATFA), dated Dec 23, 2013, where the accused failed to declare all sources of revenue in his affidavit dated Jan 8, 2014.

He allegedly committed the offence at the MACC headquarters, Block D6, Federal Government Administrative Centre, Putrajaya between Dec 23, 2013, and Jan 21, 2014.

If found guilty, Ku could face a maximum jail term of one year, a fine of up to RM1 million, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Budiman Lutfi Mohamed prosecuted while Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent represented Ku.

Ku will enter his defence on Feb 6, 2017.