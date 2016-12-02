Bursa Malaysia up on follow-through buying support

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened higher today on follow-through buying support amid good sentiment brought on by the increase in crude oil prices.

At 9.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,627.76 points, up 1.32 points from Thursday's close of 1,626.44.

The index opened 1.07 points higher at 1,627.51.

On the broader market, gainers led losers by 105 to 64, with 108 counters unchanged, 1,414 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 76.81 million shares worth RM24.19 million.

Alliance DBS said despite the lower close in the preceding day, the FBM KLCI had traded marginally higher to 1,628.62 yesterday.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals added four sen each to RM7.83 and RM6.90 respectively, TNB gained two sen to RM14, Public Bank shed four sen at RM19.60 while Sime Darby was flat to RM8.10.

Of the actives, Hibiscus Petroleum added one sen to 30.5 sen, Wintoni increased half-a-sen to 5.5 sen, KNM Group gained 1.5 sen to 35 sen, Nexgram Holdings eased half-a-sen to four sen and Dagang Exchange warrant was flat at five sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 7.15 points to 11,398.18, FBMT100 Index gained 5.51 points at 11,129.90 and the FBM Emas Syariah Index improved 18.08 points to 11,935.59.

The FBM 70 fell slid 6.37 points at 13,100.76 and the FBM Ace fell 9.71 points to 4,792.10.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 27.91 points higher at 7,706.13, Industrial Index edged up 0.78 of a point at 3,074.92 and the Finance Index gained 2.10 points to 14,261.84.

Gold futures contracts on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives opened untraded today.

December 2016, January 2017, February 2017 and March 2017 were pegged at RM169.30, RM170, RM170.80, RM171.35 a gramme, respectively.

Turnover was nil, while open interest totalled 291 contracts.

Physical gold was 13 sen better at RM162.63 per gramme. — Bernama