Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar today on the back of an improved sentiment and technical correction in the greenback, a currency dealer said.

At 9.04am, the local unit stood at 4.4500/4550 against the US dollar from 4.4610/4660 on Thursday.

The dealer said the US dollar was slightly lower against its peers as investors were cautious ahead of the release of US jobs data that could set the tone for the market.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded lower against other major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1211/1265 from 3.1209/1266 on Thursday and was lower against the Yen at 3.9107/9179 from 3.9080/9131 yesterday.

Against the Euro, it was lower at 4.7446/7504 from 4.7420/7483 yesterday. It rose against the British pound at 5.5999/6088 from 5.5932/6017 on Thursday. — Bernama