Take action against pro-secession groups, demands Umno delegate

KUALA LUMPUR: An Umno delegate wants the Home Ministry to take immediate action against any organisation calling for Sabah and Sarawak to secede from Malaysia.

Kimanis deputy chief Datuk Mohd Ariffin Mohd Arif said the government must be wary of any movement, such as the 'Sabah Sarawak Keluar Malaysia (SSKM), from being allowed to spread their ideology in the Borneo states.

The assistant minister to the Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Musa Aman said the state had flourished since Umno made its first entrance into the state 25 years ago.

"Do not ever have the intention to bring Sabah out of Malaysia. We want the Home Minister (Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) to take the necessary action against SSKM," he said while debating the president's policy speech at the Umno Annual General Meeting at Putra World Trade Centre.

SSKM, a group demanding the secession of Sabah and Sarawak from the federation, had claimed these states were sidelined from development by the federal government.

Mohd Ariffin said the federal government had pledged to ensure Sabah sovereignty would not be compromised by any parties.

He added the government has also contributed much in boosting security issues in Sabah, including the declaration of Eastern Sabah Security Zone in 2013.

"The issue of security is given priority by our president (Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak). He had stated that he won't allow even an inch of Sabah's land to be compromised," he said.