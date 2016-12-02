Sombre atmosphere at Penang hospital mortuary

Relatives and friends of Datuk Ong Teik Kwong wait outside the Penang Hospital mortuary to claim his remains, on Dec 2, 2016. – Sunpix

GEORGE TOWN: The atmosphere at the Penang hospital mortuary was sombre as relatives and friends of Datuk Ong Teik Kwong arrived to claim his remains.

The huge group of mourners who were clad in black, arrived at the mortuary premises at 9am.

After Ong's family claimed his body at 10.45am, the hearse was escorted out by a convoy of 20 cars on its way to the Kongsi funeral parlour in Farlim.

Ong was gunned down by his bodyguard who went on a shooting rampage at the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway at 7.30pm today.

The gunman also shot indiscriminately at other motorists on the busy expressway during rush-hour traffic.

Two men were killed by the random shots while four others were injured.

Also at the mortuary today was a female relative of one of the victims who perished in the shooting.

The relative who declined to be named, said the deceased M. Senthil, 38, a florist, was on his way home to Prai during the incident.

The woman who looked visibly distraught, said the victim's family only got to know about the incident when news and photos of the shooting went viral on social media.

She said she zoomed in on one of the photos and was shocked to see that the registration number on one of the motorcycles belonged to Senthil.

"The funeral will probably be held tomorrow in Prai, " she told reporters.

The family of another victim Choi Hon Ming has yet to claim his remains.