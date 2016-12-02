Shell Refining Company Port Dickson confirms oil leak

SEREMBAN: Shell Refining Company Port Dickson (SRC) confirmed that oil sheen discovered near the SRC jetty in Batu 1, Jalan Pantai Port Dickson, here at 6.30pm yesterday was from its single buoy mooring (SBM).

SRC in a statement here today said SRC immediately activated and mobilised it's Response Team to the area to investigate the sheen and manage the situation.

"The source of the leak was quickly identified to be from SBM and the team has managed to isolate the source and stop any further leak into the environment. SRC is now focussed on minimising any impact to the environment and clean-up efforts are underway.



"The cleaning activity of the oil sheen and the safety of the community and the responders are our utmost priority. We are working closely with the relevant local authorities such as the Fire and Rescue Department and the Department of Environment on the clean-up efforts," it said.

The statement said several personnel have also been mobilised to manage the situation including monitoring of the Port Dickson shore line.

"We have Fire and Rescue Department boats, tugboats at the area to carry out clean-up work and have deployed absorbent booms. Petroleum Industry of Malaysia Mutual Aid Group Port Dickson (PIMMAG) is working closely with SRC and has deployed boats and their resources," it said.

Meanwhile, spokesman for the Fire and Rescue department Mohd Kamil Abd Jabbar said the spill stretched about a nautical mile and efforts were underway to check the spread.

"Solvent packs weighing 280kg each are being used to mop up the oil," he said.

Negeri Sembilan Department of Environment director Norhazni Mat Sani, meanwhile, said the department was notified on the spill at 6.30pm yesterday and that the department gave all assistance necessary to contain it.

Norhazni said the situation was under control and that all contingency measures were being taken to ensure it did not spread to other areas, especially the holidaying area. — Bernama