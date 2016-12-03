Only Umno-led govt can maintain harmony: Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: The young generation must elect an Umno-led government if they want to continue the harmony of this multi-racial, multi-religious and multi-cultural nation, said Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin (pix).

The Youth and Sport Minister said only an Umno-led government could uphold the good multi-racial relations, spirit of the constitution, the social contract and Rukun Negara which are the pillars of the people's harmony.

"Indeed, where will the nation go if they pick a government headed by a narrow minded party?" he said when met by reporters at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak Najib, in his policy speech yesterday, reminded that the rights and privileges via the Umno-led government such as Islamic institutions, Malay rulers and bumiputeras, would disappear if the nation fell into the hands of a DAP-led government.

Commenting on the allegation of the Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Khairy said Najib's statement was about about the people's choice in the general election and it was not a racial issue.

"The Opposition is led and dominated by DAP, and Pribumi (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) is only a small part. The DAP is leading the Opposition and it is the choice before us," he said. — Bernama