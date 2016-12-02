Faiz among top three shortlisted for Puskas

Posted on 2 December 2016 - 08:52pm Last updated on 2 December 2016 - 09:26pm

PETALING JAYA: Local boy Mohd Faiz Subri has been shortlisted as one of the finalists for Fifa's 2016 Puskas award.

He stands to make history as the first Malaysian (and Asian!) to win the coveted award.

As of 8.30pm today, a clip of his goal, uploaded to YouTube by FIFATV, has attracted 1,377,213 viewers. He is trailed by Johnath Marlone (903,434 views) and Daniuska Rodriguez (617,992 views)

The second round of voting has commenced and the winner will be revealed during the Best Fifa Football Awards ceremony in Zurich on Jan 9, 2017.

The Fifa Puskas award was introduced in 2009 in honour of Ferenc Puskás, the captain and star of the Hungarian national team during the 1950s.

Past winners include Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Colombia's James Rodriguez.

To vote, go to http://www.fifa.com/the-best-fifa-football-awards/puskas-award/

As the saying goes, Majulah Sukan Untuk Negara.