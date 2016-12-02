S P Setia Berhad committed to find cause of pedestrian bridge collapse

KUALA LUMPUR: S P Setia Berhad will find the cause of the pedestrian bridge collapse incident near Mid Valley Megamall here last Wednesday.

President and CEO of S P Setia Berhad, Datuk Khor Chap Jen said public safety was their top priority and would ensure that the consultants and contractors they engaged for the project adhere strictly to the highest safety standards during construction.

"Work for the link bridge commenced in Oct last year and the main structure was completed in early August this year with the finishing targeted to complete by end of this month," he said in a statement today.

He said Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) officers were on site earlier today to conduct inspections while detailed investigations were still ongoing and the project team was working very closely with the relevant authorities.

A 21-year-old Vietnamese contract worker was killed while five other workers were injured in the incident which occurred about 3.30pm last Wednesday.

The 70-metre pedestrian bridge under construction across the Klang River, connects KL Eco City to The Gardens shopping mall at Mid Valley City.

Following the incident, DOSH director-general Datuk Mohtar Musri issued a stop work order on the bridge construction to the project developer. — Bernama