'Datuk' remanded by MACC released on bail

MALACCA: A government officer with 'Datuk' title, who had been remanded for four days since Tuesday over the investigation into a corruption case involving local authority projects here, was released today.

The 55-year-old man, was released on a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail of RM100,000 in two sureties.

The release order was issued by assistant registrar of the Ayer Keroh

Magistrate's Court, Mohd Anuar Ostadi.

The officer, who has served in the government for more than three years, was detained in Bandar Melaka about 2pm on Nov 28 to assist in the probe under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The MACC had also frozen his bank account which allegedly contained millions of ringgit.

Earlier, the man, who was clad in a suit, arrived at the court at 9.15am accompanied by MACC officers and his counsel Azrul Zulkifli Stork, before leaving the court 10 minutes later. — Bernama