Tommy Hilfiger shuns New York Fashion Week in favor of LA

TOMMY Hilfiger is taking to the beach for his Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show, and he could be bringing Gigi Hadid along for the ride.

The US designer is shunning New York Fashion Week for Venice Beach, Los Angeles, where he will host 'TommyNow Spring 17' on February 8, he has confirmed. The show will feature both his 'Hilfiger Collection' and the second instalment of the 'TommyXGigi' collaborative capsule created with supermodel Gigi.

"TommyNow is about inclusivity, fusing fashion and entertainment, celebrating pop culture, and connecting our global consumers to inspiring, unexpected fashion experiences," explains Hilfiger. "The casual, cool, chic look that is leading the fashion world this season was born and bred in L.A., and I knew this show would feel at home on Venice Beach."

In fact, it was the famous spot that inspired the latest installment of his collaboration with California native Gigi, which the fashion mogul hinted channels a "music festival atmosphere."

Hilfiger first introduced the 'TommyNow' concept this September following his brand's adoption of the 'see-now-buy-now' strategy currently sweeping the fashion industry. The immediately shoppable show, which included the debut of the first capsule 'TommyxGigi' line, took the form of a two-day 'Tommy Pier' funfair that was open to the general public.

The upcoming West Coast event is being billed as a continuation of this "commitment to innovation and the democratisation of the runway," and the collections will be made available to purchase immediately after the show from over 60 countries, on channels including various social media platforms.

TommyNow will take place on February 8, 2017 at 5pm. — AFP Relaxnews