Winning Puskas will also be a success for M'sian football: Faiz

GEORGE TOWN: Winning the Fifa Puskas Award will not only be his own personal victory but it will also be a success for the Malaysian football, said Penang attacking midfielder Mohd Faiz Subri.

Faiz said when he was told that he was shortlisted as the top three finalists in the prestigious award he was surprised but nevertheless happy.

"I never expected it at all. I am truly grateful and happy.

"If I win the award, the win will not just be mine but also the nation's football," he told theSun when contacted.

Mohd Faiz is currently in Penang to resume his training with Penang Super League team in preparation for the new season of Malaysian Super League ( MLS).

The 29 -year-old professional footballer, who plays as a striker and a winger on both flanks, also expressed his thanks to his teammates, coaches, staff in the FAP and Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for their continuous support for him on and off the field.

He also dedicated his thanks to football fans in Penang and Malaysia for voting for him online.

Mohd Faiz is the first Malaysian to be nominated for the award.

He is now on the verge to be the first Asian player to win the prestigious award for the best goal of the year next January in Zurich.

The award is named after Ferenc Puskas, a striker who played for Real Madrid in the 1950s and 60s, widely considered one of the most prolific attackers with 512 goals in 528 games.

Past winners of the award were Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Colombia's James Rodriguez.

Vote for our boy Faiz at http://www.fifa.com/the-best-fifa-football-awards/puskas-award/