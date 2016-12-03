Asia’s tallest Lego Christmas tree now in Legoland Malaysia

A NINE-METRE Lego Christmas tree in Legoland Malaysia is now the tallest Lego Christmas tree in Asia.

Drop by Legoland Malaysia and celebrate Christmas at the snow village where you will be able to experience snow in Malaysia!

Enjoy the Christmas festivities at the theme park where you can participate in 'Brick-Tacular' activities and Christmas adventures while watching Santa drive his sleigh accompanied by his helpers.

Other activities include Christmas carols and lucky draw.

Young Pil Kim, General Manager (Interim) of Legoland Malaysia Resort, lit up the Christmas tree yesterday, kicking off the 'Brick-Tacular' holiday celebration.

The nine-metre Christmas tree took 3,440 hours to build.

Also, the newly upgraded KL Cluster is now open! For those who have never been to Kuala Lumpur, the KL Cluster will give you a visual experience of the Metropolitan.

Seven new attractions were added to the KL Cluster, namely Bukit Bintang, Tabung Haji Tower, Sri Mahamarimman Temple, Wau Bulan Arch, National Monument, Sam Kow Tong Temple and the Petaling Street Arch.