Johor Youth Wing ready to face Muhyiddin in GE14

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno's youth wing in Johor is ready to face its opponents in the upcoming 14th General Election, including against former deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix).

"We cannot deny there are groups who are still loyal (to him)," Johor Youth Chief Hahasrin Hashim said.

"He is a high-ranked leader, someone who once held the state's Mentri Besar position and still remains an icon among Umno Johor members.

"However, we will continue to defend the party, including those who had defected from Umno and joined forces with the Opposition," he told reporters today at the 2016 Umno Annual General Assembly.

He added that a machinery has been established to garner support at the grassroot, branch and division level.

It is learnt that they have identified 10 state assembly and five parliamentary seats, including Gelang Patah, as "grey areas" that is being targeted for the GE14.