'Don't make students guinea pigs'

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry has been urged not to make students their guinea pigs in trying out policies or examination formats as this could confuse them, said a Perak delegate.

Pasir Salak Wanita Umno Head Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin (pix) said any changes in exam format should be done from the early schooling years and not introduced suddenly.

"The Education Ministry should not constantly be changing the education formats or policies, do not make students their guinea pigs by changing the approaches half-way or suddenly.

"If the policy has been drawn up, let it continue from Standard One to STPM (Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia) and then start with a new one," she said, receiving thunderous applause from the delegates at the 2016 Umno General Assembly here today.

Giving the example of the 2016 Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) which was the first cohort of the Primary School Standard Curriculum (KSSR), Dr Wan Norashikin said many students were disappointed over their unsatisfactory results. — Bernama