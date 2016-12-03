Umno-PAS political cooperation difficult, but other areas in progress

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno-PAS political cooperation may be difficult to achieve but cooperation in the interest of Muslims and Islam, especially social welfare is expected to continue, said political observers.

Peninsular Malay Students Federation (GPMS) deputy president Ezaruddin Abd Rahman said the young believe that Umno-PAS political cooperation was difficult but hopes that cooperation on the basis of solidarity be realised to avoid a split which would not benefit Muslims.

This followed the open attitude of Umno and PAS leaders as proven by the visit of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang in hospital and the cooperation over the private member's bill to enhance the syariah courts.

"Empowering Islam and the Malays can be achieved if both parties understand the importance of the survival of Muslims. Forget the past and move forward because external elements are always out to destroy Islam and Malay agenda."

Rosli Zakaria, 51, who is active in community activities in Kuala Berang, Terengganu said he never had problems gathering the youths as he did not put 'green' or 'blue' labels on them.

"They begin by word of mouth and before you know it, we can gather about 500 young men for activities such as cleaning of graveyards," said the teacher.

Kuala Krai Umno division chief Datuk Ramzi Abdul Rahman said cooperation between the Kelantan government and the federal government was in progress.

The Kelantan leader said the state-federal cooperation was boosted after the big floods in 2014, the worst floods to hit the state in decades.

"In Kuala Krai district, the area hardest hit by the floods, the federal government built 700 permanent houses," said the Dabong state assemblyman. — Bernama