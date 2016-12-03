Govt should demand Bangladesh to open its doors to Rohingyas

KUALA LUMPUR: The government should demand its Bangladesh counterpart to open its gates to Rohingya refugees coming into the country, amidst escalating violence in Myanmar.

Perlis delegate Solah Huddin Omar said should the Bangladeshi government decline to do so, Malaysia should discontinue taking in any more workers from the country.

“Umno, through the government, must use its powers to demand Bangladesh to open its doors to the Rohingyas.

“If they refuse, it’s only good that we freeze any recruitment of their citizens with immediate effect, and instead hire those Rohingyas,” he said during the Umno General Assembly debate today.

Party Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin had, on Wednesday, also demanded that Myanmar’s membership in Asean be reviewed.

Meanwhile, Che Zaidi Saidin of Umno Perlis yesterday asked that the government set up a Rohingya refugee camp for those fleeing Myanmar.