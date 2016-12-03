MCA setting up legal committee to review PAS' private member's bill

KUALA LUMPUR: The MCA will set up a legal committee with the Chinese guilds and associations to review details of the proposed amendments to PAS' private member's bill.

Party president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai (pix) explained that the establishment follows the view that the bill would have serious implications towards the nation's legal system if it is implemented.

"At the same time, the bill would also affect all races in the country so there is a need to have a detailed study of it," he told reporters after an interaction session with the Chinese guilds and associations.

Liow added that MCA's legal bureau would head the committee and the party welcomes all guilds and associations' legal advisors to be part of it.

"The committee is open to all associations' legal advisors as we are looking to work together with them and brief them from time to time on the latest updates.

"We would listen to their views as MCA always provide the right platform for the community to voice their view," he said.

Meanwhile, Liow stressed that the party oppose sternly the implementation of Hudud law.

"This contradicts the spirit of Federal Constitution and it would bring adverse impact towards the nation despite constant assuramce by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and PAS' president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang that it would not affect other races," he said.