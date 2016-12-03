Wanita Umno urges govt to draft the Political Donations and Expenditure Act immediately

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is urged to immediately draft the proposed Political Donations and Expenditure Act to put a stop to foreign intervention into national affairs.

Stating this, Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil pointed out that some civil movements and organisations in Malaysia had received such funds and had allowed foreign entities to meddle with Malaysia's politics.

She noted that there were foreign parties who make use of local organisations as a tool for them to topple the current government from within.

"We defend the country from foreign interference, especially in national politics, through the media, civil movement and the channelling of foreign funds," she said.

"Wanita Umno urges for the Political Donations and Expenditure Act to be drafted immediately, so that such opportunists that want to topple the government could be investigated and taken to justice as soon as possible," she added.

She said this in her winding up speech at the 2016 Umno Annual General Meeting at the Putra World Trade Centre.

Meanwhile, Shahrizat also remained hopeful that the government would fulfil the wing's call for 30% women representation for candidacy in the next general election.

She pointed out that women are still under represented in Parliament and state legislative councils.