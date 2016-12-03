MCA wants 'loaned' seats returned

KUALA LUMPUR: The MCA is hoping all seats the party had "loaned" out in the previous general election will be returned to it.

"Our stand is whatever seats that were loaned out, we will take them back," party president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai (pix) told reporters after attending a VTAR Institute graduation ceremony at SJK Wangsa Maju today.

In the 13th general election, the MCA had loaned out its seats at Wangsa Maju, Kuantan and Gelang Patah to their coalition partner, Umno. The seats were subsequently lost to the opposition.

On the party's preparations for the coming general election, Liow said they are strengthening the party and working hard to regain the public confidence.

"We definitely want to see the MCA continue to represent the people, to voice out their needs to work for their betterment," he said.

At the ongoing Umno annual general assembly, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had hinted in his speech that the next general election would be "soon" but he did not specify when.

Responding to Umno delegate and Jasin MP Ahmad Hamzah's suggestion that the Transport Minister portfolio should be under Umno, Liow who is the Transport Minister, urged them to be respectful of the BN mechanism by which the positions are decided.

"We understand that during this kind of assembly, it provides a democratic platform for them to voice their opinions openly.

"We cannot control it (their opinions) but they should respect the BN mechanism," Liow said.

The Transport Minister portfolio was previously held by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein after MCA refused to accept any cabinet positions following the party's poor showing in the last general election.

At the same time, Liow pointed out that BN should be focusing on their preparations for the upcoming election instead blaming one another as it would not bring any benefit to the coalition.

"I remind all BN component parties, we have to respect each other and be united," he added.