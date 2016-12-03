Puteri Umno to focus on achieving victory for GE14

KUALA LUMPUR: Puteri Umno's main focus is to gain victory in the upcoming 14th general election.

Its chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said it was time to support each other as members of the party to garner the votes needed.

"We are now focused towards the general election. We do not have any another choice but to win it.

"This is the time for us to be proactive and strengthen our stand. Our victory can only be gained through co-operation regardless if we hold positions or not. It is our duty to undertake this responsibility for the party's sake," she said in her closing speech at the annual general assembly held at Putra World Trade Centre here today.

She also paid homage to the former Puteri members who had established the wing.

On the president's speech which had stated an anti-DAP stand, she said that Puteri was ready to support him through their election secretariat unit, dubbed 'Skuad Puteri Peduli'.

She likened the unit to commandos, who were ready to undertake their orders and duty to capture the hearts and minds of the voters.

This also included to act as the vanguards for both the Wanita and Pemuda wings.

On strengthening the support among the party's members, she said Umno was akin to a large political family and appealed for them to embrace a sense of love instead of hatred against each other.