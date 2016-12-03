Special task force monitoring any movement to topple govt: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Putrajaya has set up a special task force to monitor and investigate any movement that tries to topple the government.

Umno vice president and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the task force consist of the Royal Malaysian of Police (PDRM), Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Attorney-General Chambers (AGC).

“Let the task-force do their job independently and if they have concrete evidence, they will take the necessary action,” Ahmad Zahid said during his winding-up speech at the Umno Annual General Assembly held at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here today.

Ahmad Zahid added there were organisations in the country who adapted a “revolution without violence” introduced by United States professor Gene Sharp, through the Albert Einstein Institute in 1983, which aims to train, plan and construct a strategy to topple a democratically elected government.

The organisations mentioned by the Home Minister are Bersih 2.0, Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram), Bar Council, MalaysiaKini and Sarawak Report.

"Organisations such as Bersih, which has organised five series of street demonstrations, has openly said George Soros has funded them through the National Demoracy Institute (NDI) and Open Society Foundation (OSF).

“They (Bersih) said the reason for the funding is to demand for a free and fair election but the fact is, they are trying to launch a yellow revolution to topple an existing government but failed to do so,” Ahmad Zahid said.