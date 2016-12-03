Umno still here because of members’ loyalty: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said it was because of the party members' loyalty and sacrifices that Umno managed to come out of its rift last year.

The Umno vice-president said the internal bickering that was contrived by former party president Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had made the party stronger and closer together since.

"The question of sacrifice and loyalty is very important for us to defend. And it is because we place importance on this that we managed to survive what could have been our falling last year.

"This is what made us strong. It's not a coincidence but fate. The fate that allowed Umno to come out of every crisis stronger, and fight for the Malays and the Muslims," he said during his winding-up speech at the Umno General Assembly, here.

Hishammuddin said he was relieved that this year's assembly was more focused and harmonious, and that the party managed to get back on track following the departure of several "betraying members".

"This year's assembly is attended by members who have chosen to remain loyal to Umno, leaving those who chose a different path behind.

"It wouldn't be too much for me to say that we have managed to get back on our initial track. And with a strong lineup and spirit, it makes the direction of our struggles even clearer," he said.

Hishammuddin also urged members not to look back or have any doubts on the party, and to pledge to fight for their religion and race.