'Hash runs among best memories'

GEORGE TOWN: He experienced injuries and have lost his way during weekly hash runs but Dr Manjit Singh said it was among the best memories he ever had.

The 64-year-old dentist said it was during his weekly run that he met new friends from all over Penang and also from overseas.

"Injuries and getting lost in the woods is normal during a hash run, we used to bump into wild boars our weekly runs too," he told theSun.

Manjit, or famously known as Sadam, said he was among the pioneer members of Penang Men's Hash House Harrier and has participated in every Monday run of the hash chapter.

He also said that hashing has brought him to many parts of the world including to Anapurna peak at the Himalayas.

Manit was among 500 runners from Thailand, Indonesia, Taipei, Singapore and India who participated in the Penang Men's Hash Heritage Run in conjunction the hash chapter's 20th anniversary.

The run took hash runners along heritage trail in the city and after the run they were treated to famous local food and were also entertained with multicultural performances.

Earlier, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng in his speech said promoting health comes in many forms not just joining the hashers but also building sporting facilities friendly to cyclist, runners and sport athletes.

"I welcome you all to Penang and I hope you enjoy the run," he said.

He also congratulated Penang Men Hash House Harrier for their successful efforts in organising the event.