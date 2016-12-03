PAS presence at rally does not equal to political pact with Umno: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said PAS' presence at a rally supporting the Rohingya community did not mean there was a political pact with Umno.

"I think we have decided that on issues that we have a common stand, especially when it is on the question of Umah and Islam, PAS and Umno can work together. This is a good example.

"However, it does not mean we are in a coalition," he told reporters today after his winding-up speech at the Umno annual general assembly here.

He was responding to a question if PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang presence at tomorrow's peaceful assembly scheduled to be held at Stadium Titiwangsa signified a collaboration between the two political parties.

On other factors that could influence the coming 14th general election, Najib, who is also Umno president, said the party would do their best to review the rakyat's attitude towards the party.

"This includes the party's presentation. We will let the party machinery do the necessary work," he added.

