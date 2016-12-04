Givenchy childrenswear to launch next year

RICCARDO Tisci is to launch Givenchy childrenswear, reports WWD.

The new collection will launch for fall next year and will include items for babies and children from one month old up to age 12.

According to Givenchy, Tisci will produce two collections a year, each with around 60 pieces for girls, 40 for boys and 30 for babies, with a label reading "Givenchy Paris" framed by black stars.

There will also be special children's items such as black teddy bears, with Tisci also planning a "couture capsule" collection for girls with iconic Givenchy couture dresses in smaller sizes.

Tisci is no stranger to childrenswear, having already designed bespoke pieces for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North and Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy, including custom T-shirts and couture gowns.

Prices will range from €80 (RM380) to €300 (RM1, 425). — AFP Relaxnews