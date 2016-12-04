Floods: More people evacuated in Kelantan

KOTA BARU: The number of flood victims in Kelantan rose to 75 people this morning from 45 last night, according to the portal of the state government.

It said 29 people from seven families were evacuated from Kampung Tiong here to a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tiong last night.

Twenty-six evacuees were being housed at SK Wakaf Raja in Pasir Puteh and 19 at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jelawat and SMK Beris Panchor in Bachok respectively.

The portal said the level of the Kelantan River in some areas had dropped to normal this morning. — Bernama