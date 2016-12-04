Floods force 88 out of homes in Perak

IPOH: The number of flood evacuees in Perak rose to 88 this morning from 74 last night, said a spokesman of the Perak Disaster Management Secretariat.

He said 38 people from nine families were moved out of their homes in Kampung Pengkalan Ara near Sungai Manik to Sekolah Kebangsaan Pengkalan Ara.

Fifty people from 13 families in Kampung Padang Serai were evacuated to Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat in Kampung Padang Serai, he added.

The spokesman said the floodwaters in Kampung Padang Serai had risen to between 0.5 metre and 1.4 metre this morning and in Kampung Pengkalan Ara, up to one metre. The sky was also overcast, he added.

"The floods were caused by incessant heavy rain, and the floodwaters were stagnant," he said, adding that the drainage had to be improved. — Bernama