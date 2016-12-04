Najib urges an end to Rohingya violence, wants OIC and UN to intervene

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (3R) on stage during the Rohingya solidarity assembly in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 4, 2016. — Sunpix by Ashraf Shamsul

The crowd at the Rohingya solidarity assembly in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 4, 2016. — Sunpix by Ashraf Shamsul

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) wants international organisations such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations (UN) to make a stand and take immediate action to stop the violence against the Rohingyas in Myanmar.

He said the world could not wait to see a repeat of what happened in Bosnia and Rwanda happening in Myanmar.

"Enough is enough," Najib said of the escalating violence at a Rohingya solidarity assembly at the Titiwangsa Stadium in Kuala Lumpur today.

"We will continue to act through whatever channel, we will put on the pressure, we will fight this violence to the end," he added.

A historic event, the assembly was held to protest violence in Northern Rakhine, Myanmar, which has resulted in violent killings and raping of the Rohingyas.

